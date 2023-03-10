News you can trust since 1836
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Harrogate Grammar School among those closed today after snow hits North Yorkshire

Harrogate Grammar School will be closed today after snow hits North Yorkshire

By Louise Perrin
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:29am
Heavy snow has fallen across North Yorkshire overnight
Hookstone Chase Primary School will also be closed due to the adverse weather conditions

A number of other schools in the area are also expected to be closed and we will update our website as we receive details.

If your school is closed today email: [email protected]

