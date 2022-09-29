Sarah Craven filmed the video footage whilst out on a walk with her family and claims they spotted what appear to be ‘crocodiles’ just off the coastline at Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, between Cayton Bay and Filey.

The video was posted to Facebook, which caused a commotion online – with many questioning the bizarre incident.

The Scarborough News readers have been sharing their reactions to the supposed reptile sighting.

A holidaymaker has claimed to have spotted two 'crocodiles' near Scarborough. (Photo: Sarah Craven)

Simon Kirk said: “That’s some seriously scary Rockodile!”

Jenna Love added: “Let’s hope it likes seagulls for breakfast”

Referring to the notorious Loch Ness Monster, Donna Simpson said “Nessie has come for a holiday!”

Darren Prentice joked that “crocodile rock sounds like a good name for a song...”

Wayne Murray added: “What next, the Scarborough monster?”

Mark Phillips said he would no longer be paddling in the nearby waters.

Matthew Porter said: “Should have gone to a well-known high street optician!”

Ms Craven, who was visiting the area on a camping holiday last weekend, said: “We took the boys up for a walk on the cliff top when we saw some dolphins jumping in the background.

“Suddenly, my son shouted ‘crocodiles!’. We all looked down and there in front of me were what I thought were two large crocodiles.”

The holidaymaker claimed she could see the ‘crocodile’s’ front and back legs swimming with “long, pointy tails swishing behind” and skin that looked “bumpy like crocodile or alligator skin”.

However, reptile experts have since questioned the claims.

Dr Angela Julian, Co-ordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups UK, said: “It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea – as lovely as the idea sounds.

“Generally they are a tropical riverine or lake taxa and we definitely don’t have any native.”