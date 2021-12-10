Santa drops in to Stockeld Park riding group

Stockeld Riding for the Disabled group enjoy a visit from Father Christmas. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The children arrived to find their ponies decked out in tinsel as well as some of the helpers.

And after some fun and games with prizes, Father Christmas made a surprise appearance and gave all the children a present to take home.

“The pandemic has made this year a difficult one for RDA groups and many of them have only been able to re-start their sessions in recent months,” said a spokesman.

The Stockeld Park group, now based at the Harrogate Riding Centre at Burn Bridge, is back in action welcoming children from three local schools who have physical and learning difficulties.

Children and helpers are already looking forward to next term.

Meanwhile two of the group’s ponies will be making a trip to Wetherby Races on Boxing Day.

“Please go and say hello if you plan to be there, they will be near the parade ring,” added the spokesman.

“Volunteers will be collecting donations which will help the group to continue running sessions in the coming year.

“More volunteer helpers would also be welcome.”