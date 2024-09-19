Safer driving scheme for kids as young as four launches in Harrogate for very first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A specialist driver training scheme, which starts teaching youngsters from as young as four years old, is launching in Harrogate.

Young Driver allows 10-17 year olds to get behind the wheel of a real car at private locations and with an approved driving instructor, in a bid to create a generation of safer drivers.

Those aged under ten can drive the specially created Firefly Sport electric car at selected venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will transform some of the car park at the Army Foundation College on Penny Pot Lane into a realistic road system so youngsters can work on a range of driving skills and manoeuvres.

A specialist driver training scheme, which starts teaching youngsters from as young as four years old, is launching in Harrogate

Lessons for 10-17s will start on Sunday, November 17, with events then taking place on selected weekend and school holiday dates throughout the year.

Young Driver is the United Kingdom’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons, having delivered over 1.4 million lessons at venues across the country.

Youngsters have lessons in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas and other similar cars, with highly qualified approved driving instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A road system is created, with traffic signs, roundabouts and junctions, along with special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering control and parking.

The emphasis of the lessons is on safety and fun and encouraging youngsters to consider how to drive responsibly, giving them time to perfect driving skills such as gear changes, braking and steering without the pressures of public roads.

Shockingly, one in five newly qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their test.

But for those who have taken a Young Driver course, the rate of accidents in that worrying first six months drops dramatically, to fewer than four per cent – a reduction of more than 80 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Mulingani, Managing Director at Young Driver, said: “We are excited to be launching a brilliant new venue in Harrogate.

"It is a large space so we can offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons at another of our venues, such as York or Leeds.

“Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

"Research shows that creates a safer driver – and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

"When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents.”

Driving tuition is also available for disabled youngsters.

Thirty or sixty-minute lessons for 10-17s must be booked in advance and prices start from £46.99.

For more information, visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0333 577 9010.