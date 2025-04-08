'Sadness' as independent shop closes in heart of Harrogate town centre
Located at 22 Beulah Street next to Specsavers, Heel The Sole opened just more than year ago specialising in foot health and holistic wellbeing.
The independent business boasted a team “rooted in medical backgrounds with a shared dedication for foot health."
As well as offering foot care and accessories, orthotic insoles for adults and children, natural home fragrances and essential oils, Heel The Sole also had its own modern therapy room, where expert foot treatments were delivered by highly-trained professionals, including podiatrists, chiropodists and reflexologists.
Now its doors are closed with messages attached to its windows for customers.
One handwritten signs says: "26.4.25 Sadly the shop has had to close.
"Apologies for the inconvenience.
"Thank you all for your custom.
"The Foot Nurse is to relocate to Charlotte Woolley Hairdressing on John Street on 28.4.25."
The other handwritten sign says: "For any reflexology please contact Rachael.
"Now relocated at Pure Skin Clinic on Cold Bath Road, Saturdays only."
