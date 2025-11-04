'Sad moment' for creative Harrogate entrepreneur who brings a unique approach to vintage furniture

A independent Harrogate business owner who brings new life to preloved goods has closed the doors on her shop with the pledge that her business will continue online.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 18 months that Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell took the decision to launch Decoris as a bricks-and-mortar enterprise at 26 Mayfield Grove in Harrogate.

Home to both Jodie Flavell Art and a shop selling an eclectic mixture of hand-painted bespoke furniture and home decor, as well as hand-poured aromatic products, canvas art and more, Decoris flew the flag for its owner’s creative approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committed to a sustainable future based on creativity, the inspiration for her vintage business had begun in the year before Covid.

Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell took the decision to launch Decoris as a bricks-and-mortar enterprise at 26 Mayfield Grove in Harrogate 18 months ago. (Picture contributed)

"My journey began in 2019 when I started up-cycling my late grandad's home after moving in,” said Jodie.

"Frustrated with the cheaply-made, expensive furniture on the market, I set-out to buy well-made vintage furniture, which I could create my own designs on.

"I firmly believe in creating a sustainable future, where I can give unwanted furniture a new lease-of-life by painting sought-after, bespoke finishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the success of her experimental approach to breathing new life into vintage items with her own attractive designs, as well as workshops in furniture painting, Jodie decided to close the doors of her shop.

All that remains is a hand-written note by Jodie pinned to the door saying:

"I am now closed. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. "You can still check out my vintage and painted items online at: https://www.jodieflavellart.com/