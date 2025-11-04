'Sad moment' for creative Harrogate entrepreneur who brings a unique approach to vintage furniture
It was 18 months that Yorkshire-born Jodie Flavell took the decision to launch Decoris as a bricks-and-mortar enterprise at 26 Mayfield Grove in Harrogate.
Home to both Jodie Flavell Art and a shop selling an eclectic mixture of hand-painted bespoke furniture and home decor, as well as hand-poured aromatic products, canvas art and more, Decoris flew the flag for its owner’s creative approach.
Committed to a sustainable future based on creativity, the inspiration for her vintage business had begun in the year before Covid.
"My journey began in 2019 when I started up-cycling my late grandad's home after moving in,” said Jodie.
"Frustrated with the cheaply-made, expensive furniture on the market, I set-out to buy well-made vintage furniture, which I could create my own designs on.
"I firmly believe in creating a sustainable future, where I can give unwanted furniture a new lease-of-life by painting sought-after, bespoke finishes.”
Despite the success of her experimental approach to breathing new life into vintage items with her own attractive designs, as well as workshops in furniture painting, Jodie decided to close the doors of her shop.
All that remains is a hand-written note by Jodie pinned to the door saying:
"I am now closed. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. "You can still check out my vintage and painted items online at: https://www.jodieflavellart.com/