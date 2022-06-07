Runners try out on the Beast

Runners and their families recently came together to have a practice on what is now known as Bramham Beast, in preparation for the big day on Sunday July 10.

“A short but steep hill from The Square in Bramham back to the finish of the 10k route, over the years the affectionate title of Bramham Beast has become a real talking point of the event,” said Run Bramham committee spokesman Alison Mackie.

“The event has become a popular local run with the number of runners taking part growing year on year and we are hoping to see over 200 runners on the start line.

“Local clubs in Tadcaster and Wetherby will be well represented together with runners from further afield.”

The 10k distance is open to anyone over 15 years of age. The 5km route, introduced last year, is open to anyone aged over 11 years.

Prizes will be supported by local business Bikebox Online with the owner Kerr Mackie taking on the role as Race Director.

Alison added: “We also host a children’s fun run on the day to encourage the younger children to be active and enjoy fun on our playing fields to make this a truly family event.

“Local residents bake cakes and stoke up the barbecue for bacon butty’s at the finish.

“It truly is a wonderful family event with one of our winners commenting last year ‘it is one of a kind, a very special kind’.

“The run is supported by local Bramham businesses who sponsor our events and without them this event would not be possible and we are forever grateful.

“We are also delighted to have a team of 50 volunteers who come together to ensure the smooth running of the event, marshalling the route to keep the runners safe and a sprinkling of water on a hot day as the runners climb up Heygate Lane.”

Bramham Run is supporting Martin House Children’s Hospice and the committee was invited for a tour of the Boston Spa-based hospice grounds last year to talk about the work that it provides to children and their families.

“It was a humbling and very enlightening visit and the committee are totally committed to making this annual event a success for years to come to raise much needed funds for this incredible charity.”