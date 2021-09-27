Run returns to great joy of organisers

Pictures by Andrew Beck.

Over 200 entrants lined up for the fifth run, which took to the playing fields, streets and track around the village after a gap of a year due to the pandemic, to help raise money for a local charity.

Race Director Nina Batt said: “Bramham Running Club is an informal group of local runners of all levels.

“We were very proud that after the difficult year we have all faced, we have been able to put this event on again, raising much needed funds for Martin House, a charity which is very close to the hearts of those in Bramham and surrounding villages.”

Nina added: “It was a real family friendly fun day from start to finish and we want to thank all those involved, whether running, supporting or baking, for making this an amazing day for Bramham.

“We will be back again next year and hope to see you all again.”

Martin House representative Aimee Hayhurst said: “It was so wonderful to see so many people at Run Bramham 2021, supporting Martin House Children’s Hospice. “Martin House supports over 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across North, West and East Yorkshire.

“We only receive 10 per cent of our income from statutory sources and with the impact of the pandemic, events such as Run Bramham are so important to ensure we can continue to be there when families need us most.”

Both courses are undulating and multi-terrain with some rough tracks, and the 10k includes the famous Bramham Beast, the short but steep Almshouse Hill from the square in Bramham.

Adam Kirk from Nidd Valley Road Runners was the first male to finish in the 10k, in 35 minutes and 59 seconds, and Seonaid Thompson from Wetherby Runners was the first female home in 40 minutes and 45 seconds.

The course records remains with Paul Millgate (35.07 in 2019) and Margaret Beaver (40.36 in 2017).

The 5k male winner was David Gossip from Pocklington Runners, in 20 minutes and 11 seconds, and the first female runner was Lottie Kent, in 22 minutes and 44 seconds, setting a new female course record. The 5k male course records remains with Daniel Linstrum from 2019.

Runner Adam Kirk said: “It’s always a challenge with its off-road sections and the Bramham Beast.”

Local residents helped out with water stations, marshalling and catering.

“So many local residents were happy to help.”

“We could not have put on such an event without these amazing individuals,” said a race spokesman.

“Local photographer Andrew Beck too some fantastic photos which encapsulated the feel-good factor of the day, and Bramham based sports journalist David Hopps provided an excellent commentary and post-race interviews.”