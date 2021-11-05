Run Bramham raises over £1,300

And the delegates were given a tour round the gardens of the Boston Spa-based facility, and learned more about the work done by Martin House.

“Martin House helps children and their families who are going through unimaginably difficult times,” said Run Bramham spokesman Andrea Barnard, who described the hospice as a very, very special place.

“The children can be just days old, or into young adulthood.

“As well as providing first class medical care, the facilities there enable the children and young adults to do the sort of everyday, normal things that without help are just too difficult to accomplish.

“A trip to McDonalds for example, or watching a film late at night knowing that they can lie in the next morning rather than having to fit in with a home care routine.”

Martin House allows parents and carers to have much-needed respite and a time for families to be together in a child’s last days, among many other support.

The Grove Road site supports more than 420 families every year as well as 180 bereaved families and more than 2,000 hours in the community.

Andrea added: “It costs £9 million a year to run the hospice and only 11 per cent of that comes from statutory funding, the rest is from fundraising by people like those who contributed to Run Bramham as volunteers or participants.

“It takes around 200 staff, plus volunteers, to keep Martin House going. All of this means that fundraising is absolutely vital.

“It is very, very special place.

“The Run Bramham funds seem like a drop in the ocean but all of the drops add up, and any help you can give matters a lot.”

More than 200 entrants lined up for the fifth Run Bramham 5 and 10k event in September, which returned after a gap of a year due to the pandemic.

The route took runners to the playing fields, streets and track around the village, to help raise money for Martin House.