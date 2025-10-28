Rumours of the end of the battle over Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans have been exaggerated

After all the arguments and consultations, doubts and distrust, tweaks and revisions, heated protests and rival opinion polls, a decision on Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans has been deferred.

After a noisy meeting of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee, it wasn’t quite a case of councillors kicking this crucial decision over this long-running controversy into the long grass, more into the grass verge for a bit at least.

Time after time, speakers against the expansion, including Neil Hind, Chair of the Pinewoods Conservation Group in Harrogate, Lib Dem Councillor Matt Walker and Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken, pointed out that full biodiversity and environmental conditions for the plans had not been determined yet, that the original planning decision was so long ago it was out of date and that this meant, asides from fears for the future of the Pinewoods area, the plans risked failing the legal test.

Time after time, officers from North Yorkshire Council reminded everyone that the principle of the bottled water company’s expansion into woodland near the Pinewoods had already been agreed in 2017, that this was only about ‘Reserved Matters’ or the details of how it would happen such as landscaping, scale and appearance, that they could not turn the clock back eight years to revisit the original planning decision, that it wasn’t unusual to leave some details uncertain when making this sort of decision and that they were of the opinion the plans were legally sound.

Harrogate Spring Water's headquarters at Harlow Moor Road, Harrogate. Trees in the Rotary Wood nearby are under threat from the company expansion plans. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Ignoring all the hub bub from the public gallery at Harrogate Civic Centre which included, occasionally, some singing by members of the crowd, Richard Hall MD of Harrogate Spring Water, Richard Hall, explained that the expansion would bring £2.3 million extra annually to the economy, that the company would replace the 500 trees to be felled at Rotary Wood with approximately 3,000 new trees in the area and that it had listened extensively to public concerns and had responded appropriately to those concerns.

After a meeting lasting one and a half hours during which the chair had to ask the public to be quiet several times, of the five councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee, only two Tories were reluctantly happy to consider giving their approval to Harrogate Spring Water’s Reserved Matters application.

Brick wall established, the way out of the impasse lay in the hands of the committee’s Lib Dem chair, Councillor Chris Aldred who proposed that a decision be deferred until precise details of the bottled water firm’s plans on biodiversity and the environment were sorted out and had then come back to councillors for discussion and, just possibly, a decision.

The non-result did not please everyone in the gallery or, even, in the committee itself but it did mean both sides live to fight another day in Harrogate’s most protracted and intractable planning wrangle for decades.