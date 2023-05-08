Royals dance the night away as stars delight the crowds at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle
Some of the biggest stars in the music industry wowed a crowd of 20,000 people at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.
By Dominic Brown
Published 8th May 2023, 09:49 BST
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That were among the performers who took to the stage at the concert, held in the grounds of the castle on Sunday night as the Coronation celebrations continued.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, plus other members of the Royal Family, watched on from the Royal Box.
Here is a selection of photos from the concert from Getty Images.
