Rotary Millennium clock working

The landmark Rotary Millennium clock on the former Nat West Bank building on Knaresborough High Street has now been repaired and is once again showing the correct time. Since the closure of the Nat West Bank the clock had become inaccessible for maintenance but now thanks to the building’s new owner the clock is again in full working order.

Local businessman, Phillip Cable, whose company CFK Developments has acquired the building, was happy to liaise with Knaresborough Rotary Club to carry out the necessary repairs.

A ‘cherry picker’ was hired and intrepid Rotarian Chris Parkin, helped by ‘The Clockman’, managed to replace the failed motor for the electric clock.