Rotary gathers toys for needy

A variety of items, including soft toys, games and presents have been donated to the Christmas project.

Knaresborough Rotary project leader Deborah Wilson said: “The response has been absolutely wonderful and we are most grateful to all who have donated in the true spirit of Christmas.”

Toys were collected at Gracious Street Methodist Church, whose Gift Service took place on Sunday December 5.

This year Sarah Kinsay-Stevens, family support officer for King James School, who also has contacts with an early years providers, is helping the project to ensure that Knaresborough families in need will receive the toys.

Any surplus toys will then be delivered to the Salvation Army in York who work with Social Services to identify families in need.

It is still possible to donate. Contact [email protected]

To find out more about Rotary contact [email protected] or visit www.knaresborough.rotary1040.org.