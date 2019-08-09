Rotary Club’s grant helps fund holiday for refugees

The Rotary Club of Knaresborough recently supported The Harrogate District of Sanctuary (HDS) with a grant towards a holiday for 70-80 refugees at The Jonas Centre in Redmire, Wensleydale, organised by the chair of HDS Jenny Travena.

Rotarians Mike Dixon and John Dawson visited the centre and met a number of those enjoying the holiday who had come from Syria, Sudan, Iraq and other war-torn countries.

Harrogate District of Sanctuary was formed in November 2016 following the arrival of several families of Syrian Refugees into the area.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Many commented how wonderful it was that their children could now run about and play safely in such lovely surroundings. There was a friendly and happy holiday atmosphere as the refugees enjoyed their break in Wensleydale.”