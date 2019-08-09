Rotary Club’s grant helps fund holiday for refugees

Some of the people enjoying the holiday at The Jonas Centre in Redmire.
The Rotary Club of Knaresborough recently supported The Harrogate District of Sanctuary (HDS) with a grant towards a holiday for 70-80 refugees at The Jonas Centre in Redmire, Wensleydale, organised by the chair of HDS Jenny Travena.

Rotarians Mike Dixon and John Dawson visited the centre and met a number of those enjoying the holiday who had come from Syria, Sudan, Iraq and other war-torn countries.

Harrogate District of Sanctuary was formed in November 2016 following the arrival of several families of Syrian Refugees into the area.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Many commented how wonderful it was that their children could now run about and play safely in such lovely surroundings. There was a friendly and happy holiday atmosphere as the refugees enjoyed their break in Wensleydale.”