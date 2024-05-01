Rotary Club of Harrogate's special event in Valley Gardens to mark the accession of King Charles III

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The occasion was marked by a visit by the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, who unveiled a plaque dedicating a walnut tree to commemorate the accession of King Charles III, as well as celebrating the Rotary Club's tree planting milestone.

Also in attendance at Valley Gardens last week was the Charter Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Michael Harrison, while Brackenfield School Choir performed a special anthem composed by its musical director Helen Leaf.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate has planted 25,000 trees in Nidderdale with the help of The Rotary Clubs of Ripon as part of a carbon balance project in Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Tree for King Charles III - Pictured at the Valley Gardens are the Rotary Club of Harrogate with its president Mervyn Darby, the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, and the Charter Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Michael Harrison. (Picture Gerard Binks)

It has also collaborated in the past with Zero Carbon Harrogate on removing grass from the sleeves protecting 1000 trees at Folly Hall in Bewerley and 900 trees at Carr Farm in Darley.

Its long-running Trees in Memoriam scheme has seen 1,000 trees planted in Harrogate since it was launched in 1982.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate is one of the UK's longest-standing Rotary Clubs, with an impressive track record of 103 years of unwavering service to the town of Harrogate and its broader community.

The objective of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service within the community.