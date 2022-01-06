Rotary Club of Harrogate gets ready for annual charity Christmas tree collection

The Rotary Club of Harrogate is preparing for its annual Christmas Tree collection this weekend.

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:04 am

The collection will take place on Saturday, January 8, not Friday 7 as previously advertised.

The minimum donation is £5, which will go to Horticap and other local charities.

The roads will include St Winifred’s Close and Road, Newlands Avenue, St Helen’s Road, St Hilda’s Road, St Catherine’s Road, St Ronan’s Road and Close, St Clement’s Road + South, St Winifred’s Avenue + West, Wayside Walk and Close, Arncliffe Close, St Leonard’s Oval and Road, Wayside Grove, Avenue and Crescent, Arncliffe Road, Almsford Drive, Beechwood Grove, Halstead Road, Mount Gardens, Coronation Road and Avenue, Hookstone Avenue, Beech Avenue, Almsford Road, Place, Oval, Close, Avenue and End, Beech Road and Ash Road.

