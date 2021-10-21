Rotary backs hospice for two years

Fwd: Light up a Life for Martin House

For the first time in the club’s history, this year’s and next year’s Presidents of The Rotary Club of Wetherby Wharfedale will support the same charity, Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The Boston Spa-based facility provides care for more than 420 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions each year, as well as supporting around 150 families with child bereavement.

Mike Woodhead, who became president of the Wetherby Wharfedale Rotary Club in July, said: “The Rotary Club of Wetherby Wharfedale and its members has been serving the local community of Wetherby and Boston Spa for more than 30 years.

“Never before have we supported the same charity in back to back years and this announcement just goes to show how inspired we’ve all been by the care and support provided by the hospice during the pandemic.”

Over the next two years, the Wetherby Wharfedale members will be stepping up to fundraise for the hospice in a variety of ways, including casino nights, fairs and various social events.

Their next fundraising event will be their Sheepstakes 2021 event to be held at Collingham Village Hall on Friday November 12.

Daisy Mankee, Regional Fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’re thrilled to be the Rotary Club’s chosen charity for not just one but two years and incredibly grateful to its current and incoming president, Mike Woodhead and David Startup, for choosing to support us.

“With an estimated loss of £2.2m in income due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we’re only able to continue being here for families when they need us most thanks to the generous support of clubs like the Wetherby Wharfedale Rotary.”