Rotarians’ lockdown work praise

Despite Covid and lockdown curtailing many fundraising activities, the clubs, including Knaresborough, dug deep to play their part during the pandemic.

In addition to the massive support for foodbanks, close to £30,000 has been donated for PPE on top of making 20,000 face masks and scrubs.

Rotarians have been busy volunteering too, with over 6,000 volunteer hours at vaccination centres being recorded so far.

Throughout the region hundreds of smaller projects were completed, such as donating sanitary protection, feeding children breakfasts and lunches, donating laptops or money to schools.

Stephen Ellis, District Governor, said: “The lockdown was certainly not going to stop Rotarians helping out their local communities.

“Some clubs galvanised the local community to make face masks and scrubs, which were not only essential items in themselves, but helped bring the community together and boost morale during difficult times.”

He added: “When their regular events had to be cancelled, they came up with innovative ways of raising funds, such as virtual balloon races, Jumblebee online auctions, bob-a-job type activities and many sponsored walks to name a few, and then channelled the funds raised to help their local communities.

“Rotarians across the world always rise to the challenge following a crisis, and this one has been no different.”

Knaresborough Rotarians donated over £5,150 to Resurrected Bites and the Knaresborough Food bank, sponsored 23 robotic ‘Companion Cats’ for the charity Dementia Forward’s ‘Cafe in a box’ project and supplied 40 Laptops and Chromebooks to local schools.