Rocky road to solving Kex Gill crisis after another landslip and more delay on troubled A59

When a Government Minister promised nearly two years ago that the days of journeys being disrupted by landslides on the A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton were set to end there was relief from local residents, businesses and drivers.

This crucial east-west connection in North Yorkshire had been plagued by problems for decades with at least five major landslips at Kex Gill since 2001.

Speculation about how to solve problems on this important trans-Pennine route had been going on nearly as long – and had proven just as tricky as the subsidence.

One incident saw the stretch of road at Kex Gill closed for eight weeks, causing real hardship for businesses in the Pateley Bridge area, in particular.

Headache for Harrogate drivers - The crucial A59 east-west connection in North Yorkshire has been plagued by problems for decades with at least five major landslips at Kex Gill since 2001. (Picture contributed)

That day in February 2023 when the previous Government’s Roads Minister Richard Holden met representatives of highways authority North Yorkshire County Council to confirm that £56 million of Government funding would be utilised to develop a new 2.5 mile long ‘bypass’ saw hopes rise of an end to this torturous saga.

But the estimated cost of the project soon rose.

In 2024, council officials revealed the Department for Transport-funded scheme would cost £68.8m last year due to inflationary costs, with the council covering the £7.2m shortfall from its reserves.

The upgrade to replace this troubled section of the A59 was designed to minimise the impact on the environment and reduce disruption.

Coun Keane Duncan, the council's executive member for highways and transport, said: "We are doing all that we can to complete the repair on the A59 as quickly and as safely as possible." (Picture contributed)

But a series of recent setbacks has left motorists worried that the the twin threats of geology and weather at Kex Gill may have been under-estimated by the authorities.

The last 12 months have seen the following take their toll on drivers’ confidence in the multi-million pound road re-alignment project.

February 2024: The A59 at Kex Gill is closed for almost five months after a landslip leaves a cavern of about a metre deep.

North Yorkshire Council makes £3 million worth of repairs.

Bad start to 2025: Severe weather and significant rainfall in the early hours of January 1 causes the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill after yet another landslip. (Picture contributed)

December 2024: The council’s forecast of a summer 2025 opening date for the new ‘bypass’ is revised to spring 2026.

January 2025: Severe weather and significant rainfall in the early hours of January 1 causes the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill after yet another landslip.

The council says it will need to make some repairs to the southern bank of the land adjacent to the road, where there is currently a large amount of loose material.

Coun Keane Duncan, the council's executive member for highways and transport, said: "The A59 at Kex Gill has a long history of landslips and sadly we are starting 2025 with yet another.

"We are doing all that we can to complete the repair as quickly and as safely as possible."

When the multi-million pound road re-alignment was first announced, motorists were promised they would benefit from improved safety, faster commutes and less congestion, with a consequent boost to the local economy.

North Yorkshire Council’s most recent statement on the state of play said that the project was "progressing well”.

But motorists approaching that stretch of road could not help but notice the site just across the road from Kex Gill bogged down in pools of water – even before the weekend’s heavy snow.

They could see for themselves what a truly difficult task the council has on it hands to finally bring an end to this long-running saga.