Rock music's 'greatest poet' in the spotlight at Harrogate's forthcoming Vinyl Sessions event
Though fans of Bob Dylan may have something to say about it, the late Leonard Cohen is the one who is generally acclaimed for the literary nature of his lyrics on faith, mortality, and love.
Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, November 12, Leonard Cohen's Greatest Hits will be the focus of Vinyl Sessions.
Hosted by Vinyl Sessions’ founder Colin Paine, the talented Canadian’s stock had rarely been higher than in the years just before his passing at the age of 82 in 2016 following the phenomenal popularity of the song Hallelujah and a series of big money arena tours.
Released in 1975, Leonard Cohen's Greatest Hits album covers his early years from 1967 to 1974 in the days when young women swooned, young men imitated and critics raved about the charismatic, quietly-spoken, polo-necked, sophisticated and strangely seductive king of the bedsit poets.
The album sold 500,000 copies in Britain alone and contains classic songs such as Suzanne, Sisters of Mercy, Famous Blue Raincoat, Bird on the Wire and So Long, Marianne.
The audio menu for the evening will feature Sony’s powerful flagship STR6200F from 1973, driving age related RAM200 Monitor speakers, with the turntable to be decided.
The historical introduction will be written and presented by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.
The fun will start at 7.30pm and the event will also feature a video show and a prize raffle.
Every penny raised goes to Harrogate Healthcare Community Charity for its Special Care Baby Unit.
After four sell-out events in a row, Vinyl Sessions’ reputation has never been stronger at any time since it was first launched in 2018.
Places for Vinyl Sessions presents Leonard Cohen are expected to fill up quickly and advance booking is strongly advised..
Tickets are available via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-leonard-cohen-tickets-1845102434049
It is possible to pay on the door but please email [email protected] to make sure you get a seat.
More information at: https://vinylsessions.org/