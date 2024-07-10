Rock music festival for Harrogate this weekend on the Stray as popular event returns
and live on Freeview channel 276
First held in the town in 2015, Harrogate Fake Festival is back with six professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands to bands including The Killers and Bon Jovi.
But be warned, such is the festival’s popularity, tickets are already sold out.
Running from 11.45am to 11pm on Saturday, July 13, the line-up inside the popular touring event’s giant marquee will feature The Fillers, Fore Fighters, Ultimate Green Day, The Bon Jovi Experience, Vicky Jackson as Pink and Blondied.
First up will be Blondied at 12.45pm.
Headliners, The Fillers are due on stage at 9.45pm with a host of classic songs by The Killers, including Human and Mr Brightside
Outside the marquee on the Stray will be the Entertainment Zone, a large fenced area for entertainment stands to keep kids and festival goers amused plus the all-important food stands that are essential for keeping the audience fed in true festival style.
Traders will provide a range of food such as pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes in the outdoors area on the Stray.
The event has a 'zero tolerance' approach to any unfriendly behaviour and will enforce a responsible drinking atmosphere.
Harrogate Fake Festival’s organisers are advising anyone interested in coming that no further tickets will be released and there will be no door ticket availability.
In addition, they say please do not contact us online for tickets.