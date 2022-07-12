Road closures for Harrogate drivers to look out for this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A168, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, closed between junction 48 and junction 49 for resurfacing. Diversion on local authority road.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Harrogate will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A168, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A168 eastbound and westbound, traffic signals for safety fence repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 20 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures on the, junction 45 exit slip road for drainage works on the local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 20 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 47 exit slip road lane closures for safety fence repairs on local authority network.