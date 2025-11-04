Rivers charity discovers 'concrete evidence' of water pollution in Harrogate in 29 out of 64 outfalls

A new survey of Harrogate’s Oak and Bilton becks by Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust has uncovered alarming levels of polluting discharges in both waterways.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery follow hands-on assessments of seven and half kilometres of becks from Knox Park to Harlow Carr in Harrogate by 16 local volunteers from the river conservation charity.

The trained volunteers surveyed 64 outfalls, ranging from small pipes to large culverts, to assess for visible signs of pollution and also to chemically test for ammonia and phosphate, both indicators of pollution, which in high levels is extremely harmful to wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust’s Outfall Safari, one of the largest water quality surveys of its kind to be conducted in the north of England, the survey highlights the scale of pollution problems in Harrogate’s waterways.

Surveying water pollution - Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust's Jennifer Lee tests water quality at an outfall at Oak Beck in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Sarah Lonsdale, Project Manager for River Enhancement at the Trust, said: "Most Outfall Safaris just record visible findings but the addition of chemical analysis and conductivity readings – funded by Yorkshire Water − means that we now have concrete evidence of pollution in 29 out of the 64 outfalls tested, with 11 of those classed as high risk, major polluters.”

The top six polluting outfalls in Harrogate in order of their overall pollution scores were:

Knox Park.

Jennyfield Drive.

Volunteers from the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust chemically tested for ammonia and phosphate in Harrogate's becks. (Picture contributed)

The open culvert on Cow Dyke.

Lincoln Grove.

Skipton Road Bridge.

Downstream of the Hydro.

The polluted water culvert at Cow Dyke Beck near Skipton Road in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Surface water outfalls are a part of Britain’s wider urban plumbing system designed to carry rainwater from roofs, roads and driveways into local rivers and streams to protect streets from flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contributing factor is that misconnections in the network, from individual households or even entire housing developments, can send waste-water into surface water drains.

When this happens untreated effluent including sewage, detergents and chemicals, bypasses wastewater treatment works and is instead directly channelled into streams and rivers, which is fatal for wildlife.

The worrying new findings will add fresh impetus to the Harrogate Becks project, which has seen the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust working in partnership with the Wild Trout Trust, Nidd Action Group, Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to restore Oak, Bilton and Crimple becks.

Sarah Lonsdale, Project Manager for River Enhancement at the Trust, said: "All our results have been passed to Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency which will investigate the sources of the pollution and aim to rectify the issues found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Indeed, a number of pollution issues have already been resolved, with investigations and engagement ongoing.”

Sarah added: “It is important to recognise that this survey of Harrogate’s becks represents a snapshot in time and may not capture all the pollution issues occurring across the becks,.

"The fact that it was conducted in a period of extended dry weather where more than half of the outfalls were flowing does underline the extent of the issue.”

It is estimated that between 150,000 to 500,000 homes in the UK have some form of misconnection in their drainage systems and around 15% of rivers in England and Wales have failed water quality standards due to misconnection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn about the Harrogate becks survey results and ask any questions in person, YDRT is welcoming the public to an event on Wednesday, November 26, 6-8pm at St Peters Church, Harrogate.

Places can be booked at: http://bit.ly/3JjN8oe

For more information on YDRT, visit: https://www.ydrt.org.uk/