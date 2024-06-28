Rising music star whose parents owned 1990s Harrogate nightclub is a superstar DJ in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Harrogate pupil whose parents owned one of the town's most legendary nightclubs in the 1990s has risen to the top of Manchester’s cutting-edge club scene - including huge gigs with Fatboy Slim.

Although he now lives in Manchester, the talented Joe Roche was born and bred in Harrogate and went to Rossett High School.

With his parents Jane Bargh and Des Roche owning The Mix nightclub on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate in the 1990s, it is no surprise the youngster could navigate his way around a pair of decks at the age of 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These days Joe, born Niall Roche, releases records on Do As You Please, the label he founded in 2020, and has built a reputation as a skilled and inventive DJ and producer at home and abroad.

Talented Manchester DJ, producer and record label founder Joe Roche was born and bred in Harrogate and went to Rossett High School. (Picture contributed)

Recent months have seen Joe play at Fabric in London, as well as appearing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Last year saw the former Harrogate pupil support superstar DJ Fatboy Slim as his special guest at a sell-out gig at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

There’s a lot of hard work involved but it’s not that unusual for him to be called upon to fly out to Marbella to DJ a four-hour pool side special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe’s ascent on the international club scene began with a move to Manchester in 2015 to study DJ-ing and Production at university.

Former Harrogate pupil and top DJ Joe Roche with Fatboy Slim after a sell-out gig at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester . (Picture contributed)

Taking his passion outside the lecture hall, in Joe’s second year as a student, he set up Do As You Please as an online record store, using his student loan to buy an initial stock of records.

Influenced while growing up by the Acid House music that spawned his parents’ nightclub, Joe is known for blending a distinctive, progressive sound with innovative technical talent, spanning house and techno sub-genres, fused with an eclectic funk and world-music groove.