Ripon's spectacular YurtBar is set to bring the 'wow factor' to historic Harewood House

A Ripon-owned brand dubbed “the ultimate party destination” is to open at one of Britain’s greatest stately homes

The relocation of YurtBar to the grounds of Harewood marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

Based in Ripon, the guest-wowing Christmas party brand has achieved consistent 15% annual growth, hosting more than 5,500 guests across its Leeds and Manchester venues last year.

The business now has ambitions to expand into Sheffield, Newcastle and other UK cities, building on its reputation as a fresh alternative to the traditional office Christmas party.

On the move to Harewood House - Managing Director of Ripon's YurtBar, Tom Sterne, said: “The relocation represents a step-change for YurtBar. (Picture contributed)

The Managing Director of YurtBar, Tom Sterne, said: “This move represents a step-change for YurtBar.

"After eight successful years at Moor Allerton, Harewood House offers an iconic backdrop to elevate the experience further.

"Businesses are looking for memorable events that bring teams together, especially after the impact of Covid and hybrid working.

"YurtBar is designed to wow guests and create an atmosphere that genuinely boosts morale.”

Hailed as the “ultimate Christmas party destination,” YurtBar has built a reputation over the past eight years for transforming venues into immersive alpine villages.

The pop-up alpine village – complete with ski racks, fur throws, a crackling log fire and a 10-foot Christmas tree – can host up to 345 guests per night. It will open on 5 December for nine nights, with further exclusive bookings available.

Each event employs around 30 seasonal staff, contributing to the local economy while delivering a first-class hospitality experience.

Guests can enjoy a three-course alpine feast by The Hog and Apple Food Co., alongside themed bars, cocktails, steins of beer, mulled wine, live DJs, and a VIP 360 photobooth.

Sterne, who also founded Yurtshire, a luxury glamping retreat, and Yorkshire Yurts, wedding and event hire, has grown YurtBar into a leading experiential brand.

For 2025, tickets are priced from £74.50 per person (Thursdays) and £84.50 (Fridays and Saturdays), excluding VAT.

Businesses can book exclusive yurts or purchase individual tickets to join other groups.