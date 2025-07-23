Ripon's Jack Laugher centre set for new solar panels as part of £700,000 investment

A Ripon leisure centre which has undergone several upheavals since it first opened only three years ago is to share in a new £700,000 investment.

Since The Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre opened in March 2022, and before becoming Active North Yorkshire Ripon, it has been subject to a series of extensive structural and refurbishment works.

The latest alterations will see the installation of solar panels to cut its fuel bills and boost the county’s clean energy policies.

The grant comes via the Government’s new Mayoral Renewables Fund and will support the installation of solar panels in community facilities across North Yorkshire, including Yearsley Swimming Pool in York, Whitby Leisure Centre and the Active North Yorkshire Ripon – The Jack Laugher Centre.

The award to North Yorkshire, part of a drive to invest in cheaper, clean energy systems in community buildings, is one of the biggest to any of the mayoral bidders in England.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, who spoke directly with Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, to explain how the region aimed to achieve its ambition of carbon negative by 2040, welcomed the new investment.

David Skaith said: “We’re putting our commitment to supporting communities and tackling climate change into action.

"Via the new Mayoral Renewables Fund we will invest £700,000 into community facilities, so they spend less on energy and more on supporting people.

“York and North Yorkshire has world-class education, natural resources and ambition to be a trailblazer.

"We need to take action for our communities who suffer from flooding and for our farmers who face unpredictable weather.

Named after Ripon-born Olympic diver Jack Laugher, Ripon’s leisure centre has already seen significant ground stabilization works due to the site's location on gypsum deposits, which can lead to ground instability.

Its gym only reopened in February 2025, after a period of closure for renovations which necessitated the relocation of gym equipment to a temporary cabin.

The new investment is expected to bring combined savings to the North Yorkshire venues of £4 million over the lifetime of the technology.