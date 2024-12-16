Ripon's divisions widen after city council's vote to oppose £8 million redevelopment plans at Ripon Cathedral
Having originally supported Ripon Cathedral’s plans to build a new modern annexe, before voting against them in December 2023, last week’s packed meeting at Holy Trinity Church was Ripon City Council’s first opportunity to vote on the revised plans which would give more consideration to the impact on neighbouring trees.
But the 7-1 vote against supporting the planning application was met with dismay by The Cathedral Support Group, an independent campaign group with more than 400 members.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Meg Munn said, “This is a major and important planning application for Ripon.
"It is astonishing that most of the councillors had nothing to say and did not explain the reasons for their vote.
"It was a display of cowardice not worthy of those in elected office.”
Ripon City Council’s decision followed a well-attended session during which members of the public delivered impassioned speeches on the proposal.
Speakers in favour of the application highlighted benefits, including:
Improved public toilet.
A significant economic boost.
Alignment with the Ripon Neighbourhood Plan.
Significantly improved facilities for choristers in a world class choir.
Strong endorsements from Historic England and the Cathedral’s Fabric Advisory Committee
But a delighted Jenni Holman, who launched a petition against the plans, which has almost 3,000 signatures, said she was hopeful North Yorkshire County Planning Committee would follow suit when they came to make a decision on Ripon Cathedral’s plans early in 2025.
Ripon City Council’s vote was also praised by the Save Our Trees Campaign Group.
"The decision to oppose these revised plans is a powerful statement from the council that the developer has failed to provide them with the information that they asked for almost a year ago,” said a spokesperson.
"Ripon City Council are demonstrating that they will not be bullied or intimidated by a large developer, which is a promising sign for the city.”