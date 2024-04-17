Ripon's brilliant Billie Marten to play Glastonbury Festival 2024 along with Dua Lipa and line-up of superstars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billie Marten, who was born in the village of Risplith near Ripon, took her first steps to a music career aged 12 when she worked with Jason Odle of independent Harrogate music production company Ont’ Sofa.

Winning a record deal while still at Ripon Grammar School, the last decade has seen Billie release a series of acclaimed albums on the Fiction label, including last year’s fantastic Drop Cherries.

Now accustomed to touring the world and playing festivals abroad, this year will see Billie Marten make her debut at Glastonbury, the world’s biggest music festival.

Picked for the Glastonbury Festival line-up - Ripon's Billie Marten pictured on the cover of last year’s fantastic Drop Cherries album which was released on the Fiction label. (Picture contributed)

Running from June 26-30, Billie, 24, will be appearing on the Avalon Stage along with Kate Nash, New Model Army, Frank Turner and Lulu.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA have already been confirmed as this year’s headliners, the first time in Glastonbury’s history that female acts have taken two of the three headline slots.

Country pop superstar Shania Twain will play the coveted legend slot on the Sunday afternoon of the festival.

Other stages will feature LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Keane, Michael Kiwanuka and more.

Flashback to a Harrogate gig in 2017 - Singer-songwriter Billie Marten with Harrogate musician Scott Quinn pictured in Harrogate's historic The Club. (Picture by Stuart Rhodes)

The ‘Glasto’ debut is another coup for Ripon-born Billie who has long been championed by BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music and has had her songs played regularly on UK and US TV.

Still true to her roots, even as her music and career has evolved, she has periodically returned to Harrogate to play intimate gigs at the historic The Club on Victoria Avenue.

Having first made a name singing aged eight, Billie released her debut single Ribbon in May 2014 just before her 15th birthday.

Some of her earlier albums have been rereleased on vinyl only in recent months, including Writing Of Blues And Yellows and Feeding Seahorses By Hand.

Billie is featured in this year’s Record Store Day with reissue of her As Long As EP on ten inch vinyl.