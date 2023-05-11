Ripon’s biggest beer festival marks launch of city’s new one stop volunteering hub

Whilst the city came alive to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, volunteers played a vital role in the running of festivities.

With one eye on the future, Ripon BID has set up a new Volunteer Hub in partnership with Ripon Together, City of Ripon Volunteering and the YMCA, amongst others, to bring together, in one user-friendly place. All volunteering opportunities are now available for people who are looking to get involved in community projects.

From one-off activities to longer-term roles, Ripon Volunteer Hub allows the local community to unite and support local projects anyway they can.

Ripon's biggest annual beer festival crowned the Coronation weekend on bank holiday Monday

Rick Jones, a long term volunteer of 15 years for Ripon’s Beer Festival, said: “I organise the bar and cater for the festival, keeping everyone fed and watered, safe and happy.

“It was a really good turnout despite the rain,

“It was a special and important day as we also launched the new Volunteer Hub to open up exciting opportunities for people.

“People can now register onto that site and find information on each event.

Over 40 beers - the festival delivered its usual high standards for beer enthusiasts

“It’s like a one stop shop for people seeking new experiences in volunteering.

“It was a really humbling part of the festival.

“Volunteering has such a feel good factor.”

Many people with an urge to volunteer struggle to access opportunities available.

The main issues are of responsibility to work and family, with most unable to commit once a week on a regular basis.

Mr Jones said: “If you’ve got free time on a Saturday you can do it.

“You can do it with you family, friends or work colleagues and get that feel good factor.

“You enter new social circles.

“You can attend events, learn new skills and escape your everyday life

“I work a lot so it’s great for me as I get to get outside of that with a new set of people and form new and different relationships which are very special.

“Work and life can be very stressful.

“It's an opportunity to escape, same as going to the gym, you get those same endorphins and feel better for it.”

For more information follow link: https://visitripon.co.uk/ripon-bid/services/volunteer-hub/

