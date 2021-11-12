Ripon young musicians collect awards

It was adjudicated by Peter Wright and the winners were:

Class 1 (up to and including Year 4) - Section 1: Wilfred Bone (Piano) - Class winner; Section 2: Emilia Potter (Voice); Class 2 (Years 5 & 6) - Section 1: Laurie Roberts (Piano) - Class winner; Section 2: Imogen Gardiner (Recorder); Class 3 (Ensembles) - Section 1 (Years 4 to 8) : Wilfred & Felicity Bone (Piano duet); Section 2 (Years 9 to 13): Francesca & Lily Abrahams (Piano duet) - Class winner; Class 4 (Two skills) - Section 1 (up to Year 8): Jessica Gardiner (Flute & Voice); Section 2 (Year 9 upwards): Alannah Saphir (Flute & Piano) - Class winner; Class 5 (Years 7 & 8) - Section 1: Amy Viner (Violin); Section 3: Lily Sadler (Voice) - Class winner; Class 6 (Years 9 & 10) - Section 1: Ethan Kendrick (Organ); Section 3: Theo Kendrick (Voice) - Class winner; Class 7 (Years 11,12 &13) - Section 1 : Renjay Chong (Violin) - Class winner; Section 2: James McPherson (Trumpet); Section 3: Daniel Wesling (Voice).

The following performers were highly commended by the Adjudicator:

Class 1 - Section 1: Sebstian Konfortov, Charlie Gibson, Phoebe Gwyn-Thomas, Florence Barnes, Sophia Dunn, Jemima Marshall, Nancy Jenkins & Felicity Bone (Pianists); Class 2 - Section 1: Charlotte Tweddle (Piano); Section 2: Georgina Potter (Voice) & Elizabeth Massey (Euphonium); Class 3 (Ensembles) - Section 1- Sophia Dunn & Nancy Jenkins (Piano duet); Class 4 - Section 1: Lily Abrahams (Voice & Piano); Section 2: Elisabeth Tillett (Tuba & Voice) & Francesca Abrahams (Voice & Piano); CLASS 6 - Section 1 : Jamie Tabor (Piano) & Archie Davies (Organ); Class 7 - Section 1: Rose Jolly (Violin) & Kaavya Venkatesh (Violin).

The European Piano Teachers Association trophy for Piano Performance was awarded to Jamie

Tabor and the Scullion Cup for Singing was awarded to Theo Kendrick. The Founders’ Cup for the Most Promising Instrumentalist was awarded to the violinist Rose Jolly and was presented to her by the Mayor of Ripon at the winners’ Concert which followed the Competition.