Ripon woman says thanks to Specsavers optician who spotted potentially life-threatening issue during eye health check

A Ripon woman said she is hugely grateful to her optician who spotted a potentially dangerous issue during an eye health check which could have led to a stroke or heart attack.

Alexandra Nicol was taken to A&E after attending a clinic at Specsavers Ripon with symptoms of blurred vision in her right eye.

The Ripon 43-year-old had been suffering from reduced vision for a week which was gradually getting worse.

Alexandra had already booked the first hospital appointment she could get - at least three days - when optometrist director at Specsavers Ripon, Katherine Friis, spotted a blocked central vein (CRVO) in her right eye.

'Life saving' health check - Ripon woman Alexandra Nicol, 43, attended a Saturday clinic at Specsavers Ripon with optometrist director, Katherine Friis. (Picture contributed)

She realised straightaway that a systemic health review had to be done within two days as there was a real possibility that the possible underlying cause of the ocular vein blockage could lead to a stroke or heart attack.

"As it was Saturday, I knew it would be two days before Alex could see a GP,” said Katherine.

"I decided to take Alex's blood pressure and found it to be dangerously high at 190/120.

"We had just completed training to offer blood pressure measuring in the community.

"I immediately referred her to A&E the same day for the blood pressure to be managed as an emergency.”

The intervention meant the hospital dealt with situation promptly, much to Alexandra’s relief.

Alexandra Nicol said: ‘I’m incredibly grateful for Katherine and the team's reactiveness to my case.

"It was a very concerning situation and knowing they were on hand to help me with a quick diagnosis has helped me manage a potentially dangerous condition by receiving my medication quickly from the NHS.”

Specsavers Ripon offers MECS (eye health appointments) as an NHS-funded appointment for any patient with a North Yorkshire GP following triage.

This allows highly qualified optometrists to assess eye concerns in a timely manner.

On average the Ripon practice sees around 700 patients a year in this service.

Optometrist director Katherine Friis said: “We always encourage our community to have regular eye health checks as they’re not only imperative to assessing eye health but can also help the diagnosis of other health conditions such as diabetes, dementia and possible blood clots.”

The Specsavers team also offers NHS funding blood pressure assessments if the patient is eligible following a questionnaire completed at sight test booking or if we see clinical signs or symptoms that indicate raised blood pressure.