Ripon village's children star in film about their school's Victorian history and how it has changed

Children at a village primary school near Ripon are starring in a film which delves back back more than 150 years into the school’s Victorian past.

The premiere of Best Years of Our Lives, which tells the history of Bishop Monkton School since its foundation in 1849, will take place in the village hall next Wednesday, May 21.

The film is part of a bigger project undertaken by Bishop Monkton Primary School in conjunction with the village’s Local History Group which also includes a book, an exhibition and learning resources for use in the classroom.

The primary school pupils have not only been deeply involved in research for this remarkable project, they also star in it.

Pupils of the past - The premiere of Best Years of Our Lives, which tells the history of Bishop Monkton School since its foundation in 1849, will take place next week. (Picture contributed)

Headteacher of Bishop Monkton School, Sally Cowling, said: “This has been a wonderful chance to research in depth the history of our school.

"What has really brought it to life for the children is meeting past pupils, including those who attended school in wartime, and having the opportunity to ask questions about their school days.”

The Best Years of Our Lives project started in the Spring of last year with volunteer researchers from the Local History Group trawling through the school’s own records as well as local archives.

In the process, they uncovered evidence of small private schools run in the village in people’s homes years before the village school itself was opened in 1849.

Auditions were held to choose two children to be the main presenters of the film plus four child reporters before filming took place between December and March.

The producer of the project, Colin Philpott, who is a volunteer with the Bishop Monkton Local History Group, said: “This has been such a great project to work on.

"The children and staff at the School have been so enthusiastic about finding out more about the history of their school."

Timetable of events at Bishop Monkton School

Wednesday, May 21, 7pm, Village Hall – Free Film Screening. All welcome. Bar.

Friday, May 23, 3.45pm, School – School Victorian Day plus Film Screening. Free.

Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, noon-4pm, School – As part of the village’s Bank Holiday Fun Day, an Exhibition about the School’s History.