Ripon Together launches St Wildrid’s Stars to give thanks

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson at Ripon Cathedral. Picture Tony Johnson

Ripon Together yesterday announced the St Wilfrid’s Stars scheme which is inviting nominations for awards across business, community, sports, environment and youth.

The Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon and chair of Ripon Together, said: “Ripon is an incredible city, full of wonderful people who do so much for the community.

“Many are volunteers who give much of themselves, and also receive much in return, enjoying what they do.

“There are also many organisations vital to our life.

“None of these individuals and organisations do what they do in order to gain recognition. But this shouldn’t stop us wanting to express our gratitude by recognising them in this way.”

The plan is to display a star, a symbol of St Wilfrid, in the cathedral for each person or body nominated.

The Dean said added: “We want to make a wonderful display to celebrate those who make a positive contribution to Ripon’s life.

“Ripon Together is very grateful to the Community Poppy Project for their support in knitting the stars to decorate the cathedral.”

People are invited to make nominations in a variety of categories:

Business – A business or individual who has demonstrated a significant achievement in the development of their business during the past year.

Community – An individual who has made a difference to local people or the wider local community.

Culture – The organisation or individual who has made a significant contribution to cultural activities in the Ripon locality.

Sports – An individual who has excelled in their sport during the past year.

Tourism – The organisation that can demonstrate a significant contribution to improving the locality’s offering as a tourism destination over the past year.

Environment – An individual or organisation that has made a significant contribution to protecting or improving the environment during the past year.

Youth – The young person (up to 18 years of age) who has demonstrated a significant achievement during the past year.

Simon Hewitt, a Ripon Together director, said: ”We want to fill the cathedral with stars, but that can only happen if people nominate those they believe should be recognised.

“The same person or body can be nominated in several different categories and people can make as many nominations for different people as they want.

“The point is to nominate all those we wish to thank, not just those we think might win in any category.”

There will be awards in each category as well as a Volunteer of the Year award.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the cathedral, library and Community House on Allhallowgate, or downloaded from (ripontogether.com).