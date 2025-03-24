Ripon Theatre Festival 2025 director says she is keen to 'reach more people than ever'

The exciting line-up has been announced for this year’s Ripon Theatre Festival which is all set to be a must-visit cultural event.

Promising to be bigger, bolder and more entertaining than ever, the festival’s director Katie Scott says the fourth Ripon Theatre Festival is set to reach a record number of people.

“We’re so excited to bring our biggest and boldest programme yet to the city,” she said.

"With the support of Arts Council funding, Ripon Theatre Festival continues to grow.

The fourth Ripon Theatre Festival looks set to reach a record number of people with an action-packed programme of events. (Picture contributed)

"We are ready to reach even more people and create a festival full of joy, creativity, and unforgettable performances.”

Running from July 1-6, Ripon Theatre Festival 2025 will kick off with a Hilarity Bites Festival Special at Ripon Arts Hub, promising an evening of comedy, alongside The Beloved Son at Ripon Cathedral, a gripping one-man show.

This year’s main family theatre event will see renowned company Illyria returning with The Wind in the Willows in the outdoor setting of Ripon Races.

A new international Storyteller in Residence, Peter Chand, will enchant audiences across three days, including work in schools, workshops, and a performance of his show Mangoes on the Beach in the atmospheric Leper Chapel..

There will also be hit shows from the Edinburgh Fringe, including Spy Play: The Movie!, an exciting production touring nationwide.

The festival will feature two full days of free family entertainment across Ripon.

In total, 25 local community groups will perform alongside professional street entertainers.

For tickets and the full festival programme, visit www.ripontheatrefestival