Ripon staff that 'give their all every day' praised after Care Home of the Year award victory

A Ripon care home has been crowned Care Home of the Year in its tenth anniversary year serving the city.

The Moors Care Home in Ripon triumphed in the internal 2025 Maria Mallaband Care Group Awards for its dedication to person-centred care, team spirit and commitment to wellbeing.

A modern, purpose-built 70-bed home providing high-quality residential, nursing and dementia care, the Moors team saw off competition from three other finalists to scoop the top award.

Judges praised the team their compassion, strong leadership and the warm, welcoming atmosphere created throughout the home.

Staff at the Moors Care Home in Ripon celebrate winning Care Home of the Year award. (Picture contributed)

This latest achievement comes as The Moors Care Home celebrates 10 years since opening its doors.

The care home marked these twin milestones by holding a Summer Festival, bringing together those living at the home and their families for an afternoon of live entertainment, food, and fun.

Moors Care Home Manager Sue Simpkin said: “Winning Home of the Year was an amazing feeling, for me as a manager and for my fabulous team.

"To do it as we celebrate our tenth anniversary was even more special.

"It is a testament to the wonderful community we’ve built over the past decade.

"We enjoyed bring everyone together for a double celebration.

“My team give their all every day to make sure every individual is supported with the respect and warmth they deserve .

"In my eyes, they are winners every day.

“With ten proud years behind us and a major award under our belts, we are looking ahead and continuing to innovate, evolve, and ensure everyone living with us feels truly at home.”

Set on three floors, The Moors offers spacious, en-suite bedrooms, a variety of social spaces including quiet lounges, custom-built dining rooms and a large secure garden, and a host of on-site facilities including a café, cinema, library, beauty salon and piano room.

Rated 9.5 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk, The Moors Care Home has built a strong reputation in the Ripon area not just for delivering excellent care but for its vibrant daily activities, community connections, and a focus on quality of life.

More information at: https://www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk