Ripon staff show solidarity after colleague's loss and take on iconic 49 mile walk for charity in 24 hours
The women at Ripon Specsavers have been preparing to do the 49-mile Ripon Rowel loop to raise money for two important local charities.
They decided to tackle the challenge after one of their mums passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.
The team felt that putting their stamina to the test would be a fantastic way to show solidarity to not only their colleague’s family – but to those within the community who have been affected by cancer in some way or another.
As well as fundraising for Cancer Research UK, they will also be donating to Vision Care for Homeless People because they believe everyone should have access to good eyecare.
Setting off on Saturday, June 29, the team will start and finish in Ripon, walking the Ure Valley on an epic walk which takes in Fountains Abbey, Studley Park and the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Alison Lee, manager and dispensing optician at Specsavers Ripon, said: ‘We’re all looking forward to taking part in the walk, especially with the money going towards such vital research.
"Sadly, as we’re all aware one in two people are affected by cancer, and, unfortunately, it’s a disease which we’ve all seen impact the lives of those around us, including losing my mum, Jan Lee in 2023.
“But we are fortunate enough to have our health, and the opportunity to take part in this 49-mile walk allows us to give back to such worthy causes – all while being able to see the iconic sites of our much-loved town.”
So far the women at Ripon Specsavers have raised £1,200 for charity.
If you’d like to show your support to the team at Ripon Specsavers, donations are welcomed via the link to their Just Giving page, here: www.justgiving.com/team/specsavers-ripon
