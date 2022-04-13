Ripon spring food show brings in crowds
Spring has well and truly sprung in Ripon as the city celebrated its Food, Home and Garden Show.
Over 60 independent traders took part at the event in the city’s cathedral, the first following an enforced two-year break due to Covid restrictions.
They included Ruth English, owner of Winnie’s Yorkshire Delights in Thirsk, who won Local Product of The Year at a previous event for her beetroot relish.
Lampshade designer Vanessa Hart, of Hartisan Designs, also appeared at the festival.
Other attractions at the show, sponsored by Enterprise Retirement Living, included a mobile petting zoo featuring animals from nearby Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm.
The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, had a cuddle with Larna, a pygmy goat on the steps of the ancient cathedral, before taking a tour around the building to meet with stall-holders.
Llamas were also part of the day with children queueing to meet and greet them.
Performances from popular Knaresborough-based Knot Another Choir and pianist David Powling were on hand to delight visitors to the show.
Also popular was the Cathedral Plant Stall and pop up Cathedral Café.