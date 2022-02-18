Ripon solicitor publishes sequel

Escapement is set to be published next month and in this sequel to Luger, the Berlin Wall has fallen and lawyer Ian Sutherland finds himself once again fighting for justice and survival as he chases clues to a mystery that takes him across Europe, while working at a Harrogate law firm.

William, who was born and raised in Ripon, said lines are blurred between character and author: “There are events in the story that really did happen,” he said.

“Names may have changed, as well as some of the places, but they are true nonetheless and a wonderful source of inspiration for both characters and plot.

He added: “I am delighted with the book, which took me the best part of a year to complete, writing in the evenings after work and over weekends.

“Travel was virtually impossible due to Covid restrictions, but I was able to spend a great deal of time researching historical documents, which led to my discovery of the shocking way in which the Vatican played a key role in enabling some prominent Nazis to escape Germany and justice after the Second World War.

“Writing a sequel was a different experience. It offered me a brilliant opportunity to develop Ian’s character and explore the changing relationship between him and his girlfriend, Sophie.

“The sequel flows on from Luger in terms of key people and places, while delivering a stand-alone read for those who are meeting Ian Sutherland for the very first time.”

In Rome, lawyer Ian Sutherland uncovers a secret that the Vatican is desperate to hide, one that will shock the world and the secret services will stop at nothing to get their hands on.

With the hero firmly in the firing line, he is in more danger than ever before.

Back home in North Yorkshire, enemies draw closer as power struggles and legal battles threaten to derail Ian’s position at his Harrogate law firm.

William was born and raised in Ripon, where he still lives today with his wife, son and dog.