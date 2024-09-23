Ripon singer-songwriter to headline famous London venue after playing at Glastonbury Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incredibly talented Ripon singer with strong Harrogate connections is to play a special date at The Barbican less than six months after starring at Glastonbury Festival.

Billie Marten, who first won a record deal while still at Ripon Grammar School, is enjoying a landmark year and next month’s headlining show at one of London’s most prestigious venues will see her breaking more boundaries.

The talented singer-songwriter will be performing at The Barbican on Friday, October 4 with her own 24-piece band Her Ensemble.

The latter is the first UK group of its kind made up of predominantly women, non-binary, gender minority musicians.

Singer-songwriter Billie Marten, who first won a record deal while still at Ripon Grammar School. (Picture Katie Silvester)

Billie Marten, who was born in the village of Risplith near Ripon, took her first steps to a music career aged 12 when she worked with Jason Odle of independent Harrogate music production company Ont’ Sofa.

Winning a record deal while still at Ripon Grammar School, the last decade has seen Billie release a series of acclaimed, including last year’s fantastic Drop Cherries.

Billie had got her early start in music thanks to parents who surrounded her with the music of Nick Drake, John Martyn, Joni Mitchell, Joan Armatrading, Kate Bush, Loudon Wainwright III and northern folk artist Chris Wood.

She was originally signed to Chess Club Records, an imprint of Sony.

Her critically acclaimed debut album, Writing of Blues and Yellows, was a diarist, open-hearted collection of quietly beautiful songs released in 2016, when she was still just 17.

Towards the end of 2019, Billie underwent a total overhaul of her career, leaving Sony and choosing a new management team.

She then signed to Fiction records, a division of Universal, in lockdown via zoom.

Since then, she has toured frequently throughout the UK and US.

Her fiercely intelligent songwriting explores social commentary, the struggle with modernity vs tradition, nature, mental health and relationships.

The Barbican concert will be followed quickly by a support slot for Billie Marten on singer Ben Howard’s UK tour in October which will include Usher Hall, Edinburgh, the O2 Academy in Leeds, the Eventim Apollo in London and more.