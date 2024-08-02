Ripon Salvation Army wellbeing group offers women a safe space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Salvation Army wellbeing group which offers women of all ages a safe space to enjoy company and crafts is helping tackle isolation in Ripon.

The Uplift group usually runs every third Wednesday of the month from Ripon Salvation Army in Lead Lane providing different activities, scripture and friendship as well as a break for women who are shouldering caring responsibilities.

The group of about 20 also do trips out, recently meeting at Ripon Spa Gardens to enjoy ice cream and a ukulele performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uplift was started by Salvation Army Corps Assistant Alison Hewitt in 2022 when she identified a need for women who were taking on the work of looking after children or caring for elderly relatives during the covid lockdown to take care of themselves too.

Alison Hewitt at the Uplift group at Ripon Salvation Army

Alison said: “A great deal of prayer went into Uplift long before it had a name. Many women I knew were juggling lots of issues and often caring and worrying about family members. These women were not complaining, but it was just situations they had found themselves in. They hardly ever had an opportunity which was just for them and I realised that they weren’t taking care of their own wellbeing. I know that finding time for our own self-care should be a priority and doesn’t make us less caring.

“The format of Uplift is craft activities, a piece of scripture and a prayerful activity. We often have themes. In the past these have included noticing God’s hand in nature, being an encourager, new seasons, Lent and Easter reflections. We had one for Yorkshire Day where we played Yorkshire Pictionary and made bunting and tea coasters. We’ve made a blessings jar, painted pebbles, made tealight holders, sun catchers and seed cards, along with quizzes and wordsearches. Everyone gets their own journal for doodles, verses, recording reflections or prayers.

“I wanted it to be a safe space that was supportive, nurturing and fun. This platform has enabled women of all ages to journey together in a gentle supportive environment. As a result of Uplift, they have come along to other events and joined us for worship on a Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara and Pauline, who were doing a wordsearch together, said the group provided a community connection.

Uplift group at Ripon Salvation Army

Pauline said: “It’s uplifting! it’s nice to do things together. Sometimes we have a theme, one week we brought our own crafts in. I make my own gift bags, so was able to share that skill and teach others. Another time we had a walk together down by the river followed by fish and chips. I’ve always found The Salvation Army to be very friendly, ever since I first came here for a coffee morning years ago.”

Barbara said: “We look forward to it, it gives us a break and you learn new skills and meet new people. It’s lovely to then bump into people from the group in the library or the town centre. We get to know people and if someone is missing one week, we always check up on them.”

Sisters Frankie, 19, and Amber, 24, first came to support their mum Alison but have kept coming and brought their friends along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber said: “It’s just nice to catch up with lots of people of all ages as sometimes we do not get chance to do that. It’s often women who are the ones looking after everybody else so this is for them to take time to themselves. There’s always different crafts and activities or you can come and just sit and have a cup of tea.”

Frankie said: “It’s open to anyone, you don’t have to be a member of The Salvation Army or worship here. I think it’s important that as women we stick together so this group is a nice way to do that. My best friend likes to come too. It’s a safe place where you can relax socially and there’s no pressure to join in.”

Pat, 85, has been coming to The Salvation Army since the 1990s. She said: “It’s lovely, I love coming here and seeing young people and I’m very fond of Alison. We have a journal that we fill with crafts, hymns and quotes. I also come to the coffee mornings and to the Sunday worship.”

Nursing cups of tea, Julie, Jan and Yvonne, said everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan said: “It’s very sociable. Some people have lost their husbands, so it helps to tackle loneliness especially for older people.”

Julie said: “You get to know people, it’s a mix of ages, older and younger, and everybody feels valued and nurtured.”

Yvonne added: “If I was at home I’d be doing housework or paperwork or other jobs, so this is a way of having a break and switching off.”

For more information on the group email [email protected], phone 01765 692657 or find them on Facebook by searching The Salvation Army Ripon UK.