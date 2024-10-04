Ripon rugby club to dedicate brand new 100-seater stand after former player and club president

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:03 GMT
Ripon Rugby Club will name a new stand after former player and club president Tim Wray who died in 2018.

Tim was the former first-team captain and club president and after he passed away, he left the club some money in his will to improve facilities.

The stand will be known as the Tim Wray Stand, as a tribute, with full approval of his family.

North Yorkshire Council recently approved a planning application from the club for the new 100-seater stand at its Mallorie Park Drive ground.

Ripon Rugby Club will name a new 100-seater stand after former player and club president Tim Wray who died back in 2018
Ripon Rugby Club will name a new 100-seater stand after former player and club president Tim Wray who died back in 2018

The scheme will also see new dugouts, a tractor shed and a rearranged car park.

Nine trees will be planted to replace four that will be felled.

In recent months, the club has experienced three burglaries and the plans include a fence to bolster security.

The club was founded in 1886 and has over 800 members, two men’s teams and one women’s team.

It also boasts one of the largest junior sections in the north of England.

As well as hosting rugby, the ground also welcomes Ripon Runners, Ripon Rotary Club, Ripon Rowels, Ripon Ladies Luncheon Club and the University of the Third Age.

Planning documents submitted by the club said: “The changes aim to enhance the existing site, improve facilities and ensure the continued success of the club.”

A club spokesperson said due to the issues with gypsum in the Ripon area, it is likely that the foundation solution for the stand will be a raft with piles to avoid tree roots.

