Ripon Rotary bike ride rolls back

Rotarian David Wells starts the event.

The main aim was to raise funds for Dementia Forward, Scleroderma Research, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Michael’s Hospice and other charities supported by Ripon Rotary Club.

“There was a real atmosphere of relief and happiness among cyclists that the event could resume and friends met,” said a spokesman for the club.

“Ripon Rotary members commented on the enthusiasm and good humour of cyclists and were aware of the appreciation for the efforts made to stage the event.”

Marshal Peter Smith.

The circular route included regular water and refreshment stops every 17km and a lunch stop at Sheriff Hutton.

“There was a silver lining for cyclists with cakes at the finish and the possibility of Saddlesore ale at the Masons Arms,” added the spokesman.

“The club wishes to thank all cyclists, sponsors and supporters who made the event possible.”