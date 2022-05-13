Ripon Rotary bike ride rolls back

Ripon Rotary Club Bike Ride returned after a covid enforced break with 300 turning out to take on the 100k challenge.

By Janet Harrison
Friday, 13th May 2022, 9:42 am
Rotarian David Wells starts the event.

The main aim was to raise funds for Dementia Forward, Scleroderma Research, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Michael’s Hospice and other charities supported by Ripon Rotary Club.

“There was a real atmosphere of relief and happiness among cyclists that the event could resume and friends met,” said a spokesman for the club.

“Ripon Rotary members commented on the enthusiasm and good humour of cyclists and were aware of the appreciation for the efforts made to stage the event.”

Marshal Peter Smith.

The circular route included regular water and refreshment stops every 17km and a lunch stop at Sheriff Hutton.

“There was a silver lining for cyclists with cakes at the finish and the possibility of Saddlesore ale at the Masons Arms,” added the spokesman.

“The club wishes to thank all cyclists, sponsors and supporters who made the event possible.”

Organiser Rotarian Peter Cooper (centre) with David and Di Adkin.
