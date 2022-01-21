Ripon pool opening date delayed again

Harrogate Borough Council announced yesterday late yesterday that work to rectify a leak discovered last month, was taking longer than expected.

A spokesman for the newly named Jack Laugher Leirure and Wellness Centre said: “In December, while testing the new pool, an issue was identified with the lining.

“Since then, the pool manufacturer has been carrying out additional work to resolve this issue (at no cost to the council) and are continuing to do so.

“We were hopeful the pool would open this month but due to the complexity of the work involved, it is taking longer than first anticipated.

“We’d like to reassure that this has nothing to do with ground conditions and relates to the overflow drainage channel and the membrane around the edge of the pool.

“Once this work has been completed – which we hope won’t be too much longer – we will need to carry out some final testing ahead of opening.”

The multi-million pound 25-metre swimming pool on Dallamires Road was due to open in December but when the leak was discovered, the Borough Council set an anticipated date of January.

The spokesman added yesterday: “We are as disappointed as you but carrying out this remedial work and rigorous testing now will allow you all to enjoy the pool for many years to come.

“We’ll have a further update in the coming days.”