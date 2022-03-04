Ripon Men’s Shed proving popular

Ripon Men’s Shed opened recently to men (and women) to go along, share skills, work on woodwork projects, make things for themselves and the community.

“The ethos behind sheds is to combat loneliness and isolation in older men, but it’s done very subtly,” said trustee Caroline Bentham who helped set up the movement in the city.

“We are very proud of the shed and all the tools and machines it now holds, we have a good core membership but would like to encourage more people to come along.

“The shed meets every Tuesday and Friday between 10am and 2pm at the moment but with more members they can open on other days too.”

Caroline added that the Ripon service was already proving successful.

“We are especially pleased with how there is at least one member who comes along as it is their “escape” from being a carer for a partner.

“They just get a few hours away from the stress of home and have a good chat while working on their own project, a perfect place to just BE.

“After covid we all know everyone’s mental health could do with a boost and this is a great place to get that.

The open day, on Tuesday March 15, 10am-2pm, at the Men’s Shed on Water Skellgate, will give people the opportunity to discover for themselves the benefits.

“The shed has now been running successfully for a few months and we would like to give people the chance to come and have a look at the workshop and to meet some of the guys,” added Caroline.

“We have a great range of tools and equipment and people can see some of the projects that members are working on.

“Everyone is welcome, especially those of you who supported us by joining us at previous meetings and open days.”

At the Open Day, there will be the opportunity to join as a member of the shed. There is a one-off joining fee of £12 and a monthly fee of £10 to attend workshop sessions. Anyone who cannot attend the open day can drop in to the Tuesday or Friday sessions.