Ripon Men's Shed members reveal 'Rocky II' after completion of five-month project to restore rocking horse

Members of Ripon Men’s Shed have spent months restoring a rocking horse which will be auctioned to raise funds to help expand the group’s base.

Earlier this year, Ripon Men’s Shed took delivery of a rocking horse which arrived as a “work in progress”. It came via a fellow shed, Knighton Men’s Shed in Wales, which had received it from a man who started the project some time ago but was no longer in a position to complete it.

Three of the Ripon shed members took on the task of finishing aspects of the horse, building the rocker base and painting it.

Five months later, the rocking horse, which has been nicknamed Rocky II by members of the shed, is now complete.

Bob Cooper, Dave Purvis and John Lacey, of Ripon Men's Shed, with the completed Rocky II

Barry Sutton, manager and trustee of Ripon Men's Shed, said: “Ripon Men’s Shed's current workshop is severely limiting the number of members we can accommodate.

“So, Rocky II is now hopefully going to help raise funds to refurbish the neighbouring church building we are in the process of purchasing, which will allow us to significantly expand our membership.”

Rocky II will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Anyone wishing to submit a bid should get in touch via email [email protected].

The auction will close at midnight on December 15 and the winner will be notified within 24 hours - “just in time for a perfect Christmas present,” said Barry.

He added: “There is a ‘buy-it-now’ price of £400 if anyone wishes to secure Rocky II. The buyer will have to collect - but fear not, Rocky II can be removed from the base for transport.”