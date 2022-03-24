Ripon man to auction whisky for Falklands vets

Next month Simon Mercer is auctioning the 13-year-old 53.5 per cent whisky next month, with all profits divided equally between Falklands Veterans Foundation and South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Each bottle has been individually numbered and personally signed on the back by the present Governor of Falkland Island Nigel Phillips CBE and Major General Julian Thompson CB, OBE – Commander 3 Commando Brigade.

Simon explained: “I am just a private person with altruistic tendencies who, having met Nigel Philipps by chance on a flight down to the Falklands in 2018, decided to embark on this fundraising adventure to raise money for all the courageous Falklands veterans in the 40th anniversary of the war.

“At 53.5 per cent it’s a serious drop of whisky for the more mature drinker and I know it will give a great deal of pleasure to all those who love whisky and who remember of the bravery of everyone who fought in the Falklands War of 1982.

“This has been a labour of love. Having had to spend the majority of the various lockdowns in isolation, I found this project gave me something positive to aim for and it has proved very therapeutic.

“I am now hoping that the auction will prove successful and lucrative.”

“Thanks to those below who have assisted me in my quest.

Many bottles have additional signatures on the front label by veterans including Sara Jones in memory of her late husband Lt Col H Jones VC 2 Para, Battle of Goose Green, died May 28, 1982 and Lt General Sir John Kiszely MC Scots Guards who stormed an enemy position, in a bayonet attack, on Tumbledown.

Other bottles have been signed by Sq Leader Martin Withers DFC who piloted ‘Black Buck 1’ which undertook the 8000 mile attack on Stanley; Gordon Mather MM SAS who spent 28 days behind the lines reconnoitering enemies positions and relaying the Intel and CPO Graham ‘Piggy’ Trotter DSM who spent 22 hours chain hoisting a UXB from the starboard side of RFA Sir Lancelot while under constant air attack.