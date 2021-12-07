Ripon man crowned face of AA patrol of the year

Sean operates from Ripon, rescuing AA members throughout the Yorkshire area and in his new role he will spend the next 12 months as the public face of the company.

Sean says: “It’s amazing to have won. I was so proud to be nominated among so many outstanding Patrols and when I heard I had been shortlisted as one of the finalists I couldn’t believe my ears.

“To be named ‘Patrol of the Year’ is unbelievable – it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I’m looking forward to finding out what the year ahead will bring.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging process started in July with nominations from across the UK, before six finalists were put through intensive technical and driving tests, panel interview and mock radio interviews at the AA’s head office in Basingstoke in September.

The father of one, joined the AA almost seven years ago. In this time, he’s gone the extra mile to reach all manner of breakdowns including attending an elderly member at home who didn’t own a car, but a mobility scooter, which was his only means of transport.

Sean soon had the scooter, and the members independence restored to full service.

Outside of work, Sean is a keen motorsport enthusiast and enjoys racing his Citroen 2CV in 24-hour endurance races.

He is also a keen Leeds United FC fan. His dream car is an Aston Martin DB5…shaken, not stirred!

Dean Keeling, Managing Director of Roadside Services at the AA, said: “These awards recognise the efforts of the AA people who go above and beyond to help others and Patrol of the Year is the epitome of this.

“With the skills to turn around a broken-down driver’s day and get them back on their way despite the challenges of working at the roadside in all weathers.

“Sean exemplifies the values which set AA patrols apart.

“His award is true testament to his hard work, outstanding service and dedication and is a well-deserved accolade.