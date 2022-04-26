Ripon Inner Wheel Club 76th year

They were joined by guest speaker Deputy Lord Lieutenant Linda Fenwick, who was welcomed by President Christine Hines.

“It seems like such a short while since we celebrated our diamond anniversary just one year ago and yet so much has happened,” said spokesman Sheila Whittaker.

“Who would have thought that Covid would still be a threat with a fourth jab now in train.

“Who would have thought that millions more people would feel threatened by a downturn in our economy and who would have thought that our attention would now be focused on the people of a war-torn European country.”

She added that members are now looking to the future: “As a club, we have achieved a great deal but we are all aware that so much more needs to be done.

“We enjoyed a brief moment of celebration last week.

“Now we are heads down in the never ending efforts to help where help is most needed and a core value of The Inner Wheel Club of Ripon.”

Last year the anniversary was held online, via Zoom, because of Covid regulations.

The Association of Inner Wheel Clubs represents 98,000 members in 103 countries.