Ripon Green Fair to offer a 'fair and balanced' debate on city's moves towards a new speed limit

The results of consultation designed to find out what people think about a blanket 20mph speed limit across the whole of Ripon will be revealed this weekend.

The big moment will take place at Ripon’s third Green Fair this Saturday, October 11.

Running from 10am to 3pm at Allhallowgate Methodist Halls, the survey on the proposed new 20mph limit was launched by Ripon Together to see if there was public support for improving safety, reduce pollution, and make Ripon’s streets more welcoming.

A spokesperson for Ripon Together said: "20mph limits have already been adopted in towns and cities across the UK, and the results are encouraging but they also raise some important questions

“We don’t have a fixed position, our aim is to start a constructive local debate.

"That’s why we wanted to hear what Ripon residents thought.

"Public feedback will help us shape a balanced discussion at the Green Fair and ensure that any ideas about future speed limits reflect the needs of the whole community."

The Green Fair is becoming a key community event in Ripon, combining practical eco ideas, local projects, and inspiring talks while also helping build a growing network of volunteers in the city.

After listening to feedback from last year, this year’s Fair is focusing on practical ideas and everyday actions people can take to live more sustainably.

From insulating your home to cutting waste, from planting trees to sustainable travel, there’s something for everyone.

Ripon Green Fair isn’t just about ideas, it is fast becoming a hub for those who care about Ripon’s environment to connect, share, and volunteer.

Many local groups need extra hands, and visitors will find plenty of chances to get involved.

Highlights will include:

Grow Your Own Trees from Seed – turning acorns into woodlands.

The GreenHouse Ripon – simple eco-living tips

Clear Skies Energy and Energy Oasis – the future .of clean power.

Waste Not Wednesday – creative meals from surplus food.

Hands-on workshops – making reusable wipes with Northern Stitchery.

Talks from local voices including Andy Brown, John Whitfield, and Simon Warwick.

For more information, visit: https://www.ripontogether.com/greenfair/