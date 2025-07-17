Ripon Grammar School students praised for 'making a real difference' to community causes

Ripon Grammar School pupils have been praised for the “amazing impact” they have had on their local community through a variety of volunteering.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From litter picking to working in charity shops and libraries, sports coaching to volunteering with Scouting and Girl Guiding groups, the St John Ambulance and in animal welfare, 55 students dedicated 2,547 hours of community service as part of their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award scheme.

Ruth Smith, head of DofE at RGS, commended the 26 RGS Year 11 pupils at bronze level and 29 sixth formers at gold level for committing to supporting their local community in such a wide variety of ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our dedicated and enthusiastic students have made a real difference to others while developing skills that will help them in their chosen careers and successful lives,” she said.

Supporter of volunteering for the community - Ripon Grammar School student, Kareem Said. (Picture contributed)

The school has been presented with a social value certificate, recognising the fantastic work the students have done, both in and for their communities, alongside acknowledging the monetary value of their efforts, as calculated by the DofE.

A DofE spokesperson said: “We hear so many powerful stories from young people who’ve found purpose and passion through their volunteering.

"We’re so grateful to you for the support you give them. Your time and encouragement make a real difference - thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know volunteering changes lives, that’s why it’s such a vital part of DofE programmes."

One Ripon Grammar School student, Kareem Said, who is now close to achieving his gold award, volunteered to train as a DofE young leader and said he had learnt a lot from it.

He helped promote the DofE scheme, alongside volunteering roles, in school and also supported students embarking on their bronze award as a young leader.

Kareem said: “I feel very proud of my role as a young leader volunteer, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

"I am very grateful for having had this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Grammar School was rated the ‘Top state school in North Yorkshire’ (The Sunday Times).

Unusually for a state school, it also offers boarding for boys and girls aged 11-18 years.

For more information, visit: https://www.ripongrammar.co.uk/